Claude Dee Workman
Claude Dee Workman, 85 of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, passed away August 5, 2021 at Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Born June 2, 1936 to Claude Cornelius & Martha Lucetta Duncan Workman in Lovell, Wyoming. Married Carol Ellertson later divorced. Married Glenna Hone April 26, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV, Solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on December 8, 1984.
Claude is survived by his wife Glenna; children, Kathy Kasimis; Steven Claude (Shelly) Workman; Wendy Devey; Janet (Rulon) Hunter; Phillip Workman; Terry (Kathi) Johnson; Gary (Lynda) Johnson; Myron (Nancy) Johnson; Jolinn (Eric) Andriese; 22 grandchildren, 50 Great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Preston (Greta) Workman; Dallen Workman. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Hulbert Workman; Venita (Scott) Smith; Cornelius "Neil" (Phyllis) Workman; Preston Workman; Trulan (Irene) Workman; Eva Lou Wimmer; Mondell (Pat) Workman; Granddaughter, Brooke Workman; step-sons, Brad Henderson; Alan Henderson, Carter W Johnson.
Funeral services are pending and will be held at a later date due to the quick spread of Covid among the Workman's family and friends. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com