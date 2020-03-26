1987~2020
MT. PLEASANT — Our beloved son, Darryn M. Peel, passed away in the early morning of March 22, 2020, due to complications from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
He fought a valiant fight like a warrior. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was born to Darryl and Debbie Peel Aug. 14, 1987.
He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was a bright light to all and will be greatly missed. His lifelong buddy was by his side through life, his dear brother, Dustin Peel.
He leaves behind his parents; sisters, Dee Dee (Tom) Mayer; Danielle (Chris) Long; brothers, Damien Peel, and Dustin Peel; grandfather, Chad Christiansen; and his nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 28, in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. God be with you till we meet again.
Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.