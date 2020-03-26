Dolma J. Christensen

1928 ~ 2020
ARLINGTON, WA — Dolma Jill Nelson Christensen, 91, peacefully passed away Jan. 17, 2020.
Dolma was born Oct. 18, 1928, to Edgar Lyman and Talula Frandsen Nelson, in Mt. Pleasant. As the second to youngest child in a family of nine children, Dolma grew up playing games and developing a competitive spirit.
She told many stories of growing up helping her family take care of the sheep ranching business, but Dolma chose a slightly more urban life setting and raised her family in Pullman, WA.
Dolma’s love of games served her well in her career as a teacher and enhanced her retirement as an avid golfer, traveler and socializer. She was a magnet to her grand and great-grandchildren as she was always quick to pull out a stack of Uno cards or find a way to make cleaning up a game. She was an active member of two bridge groups right up to the last month of her life.
Dolma married Jerry Brooks Christensen on June 16, 1950. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. They were devoted to each other and rarely spent time apart. Their friendship began in high school and developed into romance and marriage right after college.
Dolma attended Snow College and graduated from Utah State Agricultural College, now known as Utah State University, in 1950, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
As a newlywed, Dolma taught school in Price, until she and Jerry went on a grand adventure to Chicago where she taught while Jerry attended dental school.
In 1961, they settled in Pullman, WA; where Dolma stayed home and took care of their three children until 1969 when she went back to teaching in the Pullman School District. She loved her students and colleagues and, thanks to Facebook, maintained communication with many of them into retirement.
Dolma and Jerry spent many of their retirement years “snowbirding” to southern California and, later, to Sun City Arizona where they enjoyed friendships and fun times golfing. She even beat Jerry at making a “hole-in-one.”
Dolma came from genuine pioneer stock. Her ancestors migrated along the Mormon Pioneer Trail and she was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She served in many callings, but her greatest service was the way she made people feel. She enjoyed visits with strangers, children and her wide range of friends and family.
She always enjoyed people and saw the best in everyone. Dolma was heartbroken when her husband of 64 years passed away in January 2015 but she continued to stay busy enjoying friends and family.
She spent her final years in Arlington, WA living in a senior community that allowed her love of people, fun and games to continue. Her daughters lived nearby and Dolma never said “no” to a scenic drive or going out for Chinese dinner.
Dolma is survived by her three children, Jerry Brooks (Toni) Christensen, Sun City, AZ; Barbara Jill (Keith) Leonard, and Cassie Lee (Craig) Henderson, both of Arlington, WA; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 16).
Dolma was a wonderful mother and we will miss her enormously.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m., in the Faiview City Cemetery.
