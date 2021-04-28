1937-2021
Donald Faye Peterson, age 83, passed away peacefully in his home in Mount Pleasant on April 22, 2021.
He was born August 9, 1937 to LaFayette and Marvel Peterson in Glenwood, Utah where he was the youngest of seven children. He grew up as a farm boy helping his family tend to sheep and other animals. He would spend time in the mountains near his home hunting and fishing, and learned at an early age to love the outdoors.
At the age of 8, he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married Norrine Marie Johnson on June 2, 1956 and moved to the Salt Lake Valley where they raised their family.
He worked as a welder and a shop foreman and had a wonderful talent for creative metal working.
He later divorced and married Barbara Lee Kerby Loveridge on May 23, 1991.
In June 1991, Don suffered severe health problems and received a heart transplant. Miraculously, he outlived all doctors' expectations by living an additional 30 years.
He loved all animals, and especially his dogs whom he always had by his side. He had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and traveling. He also loved puttering around his house and riding his tractor around his property.
He was friendly and enjoyed visiting with all of his neighbors.
He will be remembered for his Christmas fudge, his quiet sense of humor, and his ability to make all around him smile.
He was loved by all that knew him and will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Lori (John) Durfee, son Don (Kathy) Peterson, son David (Pati) Peterson, son Wes (Susy) Peterson, stepdaughter Jennifer (Gaynor) Hiatt, stepdaughter Callie Loveridge, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents LaFayette and Marvel Peterson; his brothers and sisters Marguerite (Horace) Torgensen, Howard (Beverly) Peterson, Ralph (Alta) Peterson, Frances (Arzell) Case, Annie and Delbert Rex Peterson; his daughter Penny Lee Peterson, his son Darius Peterson; his stepchildren Debra Logan, Mari Ann Loveridge, JT Loveridge; and his grandsons Bryan Peterson, and Clinton Race Peterson.
He will be interred at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery, with a graveside service for the family to be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00am, at 4900 Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.