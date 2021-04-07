1939-2021
Donnalee Pitney Brady Thornton, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, UT, passed away peacefully in her home, on April 1, 2021. Donnalee was born in Maybell, Colorado, to Clyde Barton Pitney and Jesse Fern Jacobsen, on June 16, 1939. She married her first love, Lorain Brady, on July 9, 1956. They raised a large family on a ranch in Rangely, Colorado. Donnalee loved to serve others, prioritizing relationships with The Lord, her spouse, family, and friends. She lived life to its fullest as a happy, energetic woman, who worked hard and played hard! After the passing of Lorain, in 2013, she married Jim Thornton, on February 18, 2017. Their four years were happily spent making every moment count while camping, fishing, watching sports, visiting, playing and LAUGHING with family and friends. Donnalee is survived by spouse, Jim; sister, Rena; children, Dana, Shane, Shanna, Chad, Kale; and nephews and nieces raised as her children, Gloria, Christine, Brent, and Anne. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Jesse; sister, Barbara; brother, Roy; first spouse, Lorain; son, Cameron; and nephew raised as son, Ford. Viewing will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, April 8, at the Chapel on 295 South State St, Mount Pleasant, Utah. Viewing prior to funeral service will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, and the funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the same location. The burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant cemetery. Online condolences and live Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.