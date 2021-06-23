1938–2021
Edwin (Eddy) Hugh Pedersen was born in his childhood home in Spring City, Utah on September 11, 1938 to Edwin Andrew Pedersen and Eva Mae Downard Pedersen. He passed away peacefully on June 14, 2021 at his home in Spring City surrounded by his family. He attended elementary school in the Old Historic School in Spring City that is now the city hall. He graduated from high school in Mt. Pleasant in 1956. In his younger years he was in a band called 'The Jaguars,' with his brother and their friends. He continued playing in different bands with his brother throughout most of his life.
He married Judy Jones and together they had Susan (Kelly) Shepherd, Sherilyn (Rowdy) McNeill, and Michael Pedersen. Judy passed away on December 12, 1965. He married Jeanne Johansen and together they had Christine Dyches. He was a great step-father to her son Lee McPherson. They were later divorced. He married Bessie Johnson and together they had Sharanadee (Rusty) Braithwaite, Edwin Delaney Pedersen, and Rachael (Jason) Christensen. They spent the past 45 years together.
Edwin worked numerous jobs throughout his life; the Parachute Plant, Boat Plant, Utah Pacific Steel, Turkey Plant and Hostess before retiring from the Deer Creek Coal Mine in 1998. After retirement he worked at Skyline Mountain Resort watering the golf course lawn.
He was the greatest musician in our lives and instilled his love of music in his children and grandchildren. We feel blessed to have him as the "Leader of Our Band".
Edwin is survived by his wife of 45 years; his 7 children; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; his brother, David Lee Pedersen; sister, Nadine Pedersen Christensen; sisters-in-law, Jackie Anderson, and Yauna Cook; brother-in-law, Jerry (Kayleen) Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Jack and Norline Johnson; first wife, Judy; grandson, Dane Shepherd; brothers-in-law, Ronald Christensen, Robert Johnson, Gaylen Cook; sister-in-law, Marilyn Pedersen; nephews, John Pedersen, Ryan (Holly) Pedersen and, special cousin Joseph Downard.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at his home 84 N 500 E, Spring City, UT. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.
Special thank-you to Intermountain Home Health and Hospice for your support over the years, especially in the end.