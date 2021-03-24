March 11, 1970 - March 18, 2021
Erick James Christensen, 51, of Provo, Utah, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Utah Valley Hospital surrounded by his wife and children from a rare and aggressive infection.
Erick was born March 11, 1970, in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to James and Leslee Christensen. He was raised in Moroni and was the oldest of four rambunctious boys.
Erick had many hobbies and excelled at each of them. He played baseball, basketball and the saxophone in high school. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially if it wasn't ruined by shooting an animal. He loved camping with family and friends and sitting by the fire reminiscing memories. Rock hounding, panning for gold and taking pictures of wildlife in the Henry Mountains and Book Cliffs with his brothers were only a few of his many interests.
Another large love in his life was his precious Ford Mustang. He scrimped and saved so he could pay cash so as not take away from the family funds. Kassy called it his mistress, but he would always remind her that she was his only true love.
He was an Eagle Scout and was proud of that accomplishment. His example to his sons led them to also achieve their Eagles. He helped many other young men to earn their Eagles. He loved working with young men in the scouting program. Erick served a mission in Hartford, Connecticut, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith never wavered.
Erick met the love of his life, Kassy, when he was 16 and she was 13 years old when their families started deer hunting together. He told his best friend on a deer hunt two years later that one day he was going to marry her. Erick and Kassy never had a serious conversation until Christmas 1990 when he had the opportunity to speak with her on a call home from his mission. After that call, Kassy told her mom she was going to marry him. After Erick's return home from his mission, they had their first date and a real conversation. They were married six months later in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity. They have been married for 29 years.
His family was everything to him. He was the best for telling "Dad Jokes" to his kids; he knew he was the funniest dad ever. He loved to watch, play and coach his kids in sports. He attended dance competitions, band concerts, elementary plays and anything to support his children. While in the hospital he kept saying he was fighting to be with his family. He never gave up even when all the odds were against him. When the doctors broke the news he only had two days to live he fought so hard and lived another four days just to remain with his family. He never complained or asked why throughout this illness. He went down swinging.
Erick was a great husband, father, grandpa, son, brother and friend. He will be missed every day until we meet again.
He is survived by the love of his life, Kassy Kim Bowden; children, Megann (Tyler) Espinoza, Justin, Maddison, Jakob; and his favorite little boys, Logan and Maverick, who called him grandpa; his parents, James and Leslee Christensen; brothers, Barry (Michelle) and Danny; along with his nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Loran; his mother-in-law, Donna Bowden; and his Christensen and Petersen grandparents.
Viewings will be held Friday evening, March 26, 2021, 6:00-8:00 at the Moroni Stake Center located at 82 North Center Street, Moroni, Utah, and Saturday morning, March 27, 2021, from 9:00-10:30 at the Pioneer 4th Ward located at 400 North 700 West, Provo, Utah. Services will be held following the viewing at 11:00 at the same location. Interment will follow at Moroni City Cemetery located on Hwy 132, 18390 North 2390 East, Moroni, Utah. Online condolences and Zoom live link at rasmussenmortuary.com in his obituary.