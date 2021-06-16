Evan Kent Christensen

1964-2021
Kent at age 57 beloved son and brother passed away peacefully after his battle with cancer on June 10th 2021. He was born April 26, 1964 in Salt Lake City, UT to Evan Warren Christensen and Vivian Marie Daniels. Kent loved music and was the happiest when playing his drums. Kent was survived by mother, Vivian M. Daniels Whited; sister, Wendy Helphenstine (Duke); step-family, Cheyenne Hinote (Troy )Suzette Bunting, Glen Whited (Laura), Gary Whited (Georgia), Quinn Reno Whited (Cathy). He was preceded in death by his father, Evan Warren Christensen; sister, Denise Christensen; stepfather, David Bruce Whited and Davis Whited. Funeral service Friday June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary (96 N 100 W) in Mount Pleasant, UT. Visitation from 10:30-11:00 a.m. prior at the mortuary. Interment in the Mount Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences and Live Zoom Link at rasmussenmortuary.com