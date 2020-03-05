Evelyn D. Morris

1981 ~ 2020
FAIRVIEW — Evelyn Daylene (Waite) Morris, also known as “ED”, 38, passed away surrounded by her husband, children, family and friends Feb. 25, 2020.
Evelyn was born July 10, 1981, to Cleve Mann Waite and Evelyn Daylene Raff, in Heber City, and loved spending time in the outdoors.
In 1994, Evelyn moved to Payson, where she graduated from high school in 1999. She then worked to become the woman she wanted to be.
Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert Roy Morris, Nov. 15, 2000, in the Las Vegas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Robert and Evelyn have been blessed with four beautiful children, Jedediah, Ahnali, Isabel and Cynthia.
Evelyn was loved and cherished by many people and she will be missed but not forgotten because “Families are Forever!”
Evelyn loved spending time with family and friends. She was creative and able to make the best ideas come to fruition with a little ingenious craftsmanship and time. She made her house a loving and welcoming home for all who entered there.
Evelyn cherished her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by serving in many callings and assisting whenever and wherever she was needed. She willingly give of her time and talents to bless the lives of others.
She found great joy in working and loved the ability to be social and interact with anyone of any age. Evelyn could always bring a smile and joy to the lives of others.
The Fairview Elementary School and Terrel’s Market provided opportunities that brought Evelyn great happiness as she used every minute of her time helping others.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ira Levi Waite, Mary Pricilla Mann, Dayton Carl Raff, Evelyn Higginson and father-in-law, Bill Morris.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Morris; children, Jedediah, Ahnali, Isabel and Cynthia; father, Cleve Waite; mother, Daylene Raff; mother-in-law, Grace Morris; and siblings, Seth (Shelly) Waite; Kerri Hamrick, Lyle (Jeanene) Waite; Tamra (Randy) Thorup; Chrystal (Pete) Kwaitkowski; Amber (Trenton) Anderson; Ira (Kerri) Waite; Dayton (Jeneane) Waite; Cleve (Kari) Waite; Rachel Mower and Julian Sharp.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West, Mt. Pleasant.
Viewings will be held Friday, March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., prior to services.
Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.