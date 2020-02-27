1929 ~ 2020
MT. PLEASANT — FaNon Watson Cook (Grandma Non), 91, peacefully passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours Feb. 22, 2020. Grandma Non spent her last several months in the care of her family, on whom she has imparted so much wisdom, good humor and unfailing, compassionate love.
FaNon was born Nov. 15, 1929, to James and Lola Watson, Spring City. She attended elementary school in Spring City and graduated from North Sanpete High School.
On Dec. 16, 1949, she married the love of her life, Douglas George Cook, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They shared their life together surrounded by their four children, Meredith (Gerald); Steve (Marie); Paula, and Cindy; eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
You’d never have known it by her small frame and constant anxiety, but Grandma Non was one of the fiercest, most determined people you ever met. She endured a life which, at times, served her some excruciating heartbreak and many difficult experiences.
However, she endured it all with grace and humility and often directed her emotions into productive pursuits, primarily tending to the needs of others. When she was young, she would ride on horseback to take lunch up to her father and brother who were tending sheep on the mountain.
Serving her fellow men often came in the form of her church callings, a few of which included Primary president, Young Women’s Leader, Relief Society president and her particular favorite, Compassionate Service Leader. She recognized the blessings that surrounded her and appreciated what makes one happy and peaceful.
Grandma Non also knew the value of hard work (working into her eighties) and loved her jobs, including managing Maverick, working at Terrel’s, Country Squire and JC Penney.
She adored her friends, particularly her “club” (the Laicos Club), her canasta group and her neighbors. She was a vehement defender of her close family ties and adored the Watson reunions every year.
In the end, Grandma Non’s life seems to have been a testament to the extraordinary beauty of a life lived simply, devoted to her family, friends and her Father in Heaven.
Grandma Non was welcomed home on the other side by her husband, Douglas; daughter, Paula; parents, James and Lola; and siblings, Wanda Cahoon (Clare); Jack Watson (Cecile); Karma Startup (Harry); Gwen Christensen (Eslie); Grant Watson (Stella); and Dawn Watson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 p.m., in the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church.
Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.
Our family wishes to extend special thanks to Cindy Cook and Shannon Felts for their selfless, tender care of FaNon; as well as Hannah with Envision Hospice and Rasmussen Mortuary for their kind and gentle service. We will always be grateful.
Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com