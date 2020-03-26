1975 ~ 2020
SPANISH FORK — Fawn Marie Shields, 45, passed away in Provo March 17, 2020.
Fawn was born Feb. 22, 1975, to William Spencer and Bonnie Jean Newquist Shields in Seattle, Washington. Her family moved to Fairview, where she grew up and graduated from North Sanpete High School in Mt. Pleasant.
Fawn earned an Associates Degree at Snow College and loved working with young children and being a teacher. She had a special place for special needs children because of her brother, Joshua. She also enjoyed being a medical officer for The Boy Scouts of America.
Fawn loved spending time with her dad, especially fishing, hunting and Brigham Young University sports. She spent special time with her mom birding and geocaching. She loved camping, hiking and exploring with family. She also enjoyed the solitude of photography.
Fawn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was dedicated to the gospel. She served a full-time mission in the New York, New York North Mission. She also served as a Sunday School Teacher as well.
Fawn is survived by her parents, Spencer and Bonnie; brother, Jacob (Kim) Shields; three sisters, Josie (Todd) Reynaud; Jessica Shields, and Erin (John) Langford; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Joshua, whom we know she is very excited to be reunited with.
A private family service will be held for loved ones and close friends with arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork.
Interment will be in the Fairview City Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held for all at a yet to be determined date.
