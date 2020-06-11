Frayne W. Spens

1944~2020
MOUNTAIN GREEN — On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Frayne Willas Spens returned to his Heavenly Father with his loving wife, Dana Spens, by his side.
Frayne was born on July 1, 1944, to Fairel and Edna Spens, in Moroni, UT. He was their fourth child of nine. Frayne married Dana K. Salmon April 22, 1966, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised seven children, five boys and two girls.
Family meant everything to Frayne. He enjoyed his time with the family and told many stories about them. Frayne was a very proud father and grandfather. He enjoyed every moment he got to spend with his family, whether it be working, camping or playing games.
He was his family’s biggest supporter; you could often find him on the bleachers or sideline of many ball games, cheering his family on.
Frayne had a passion to serve others. He was always willing to help and everyone knew they could count on him.
Frayne was a general contractor and a master craftsman. He had his own business from 1971 until he retired in 2019. At that time, he turned the business over to his sons.
Frayne was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings and loved each one.
Frayne was preceded in death by his parents, Fairel and Edna Spens, his sister, Sandra, his brother, Joel, and his in-laws, Robert and Gloria Salmon.
Frayne is survived by his wife, Dana, their children, Jodi (Marc) Montgomery; Dan (Cindy) Spens; Mark Spens; Jamie (Becky) Spens; Michael (Mandi) Spens; Jenny (Brian) Kneedy; and Thomas (Kassie) Spens.
He is also survived by 26 grandchildren: Colton, Tate, Shelbi, Jaxon, Tyler, Jessica, Taylor, Marissa, Jasmine, Brock, Coy, Cambry, Beau, Cade, Ashlyn, Cougar, Brooklyn, Swayze, Blake, Wyatt, Paige, Sara, Tanner, Teague, Addisyn, Ellisyn, 11 great-grandkids; his brothers and sisters, Daryl, Merna, Faun, Harold (Tim), Jill, and Stacy.
A graveside service was held at the Mountain Green Cemetery June 10, 5055 West Old Hwy Road.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walker-mortuary.com.