1973-2021
Gary Allen Nelson 48 returned home to his heavenly father on August 2, 2021 due to a tragic accident with injuries sustained in a flash flood which occurred at the Gentry-mine in Huntington Canyon Huntington, Utah.
Before his death on this tragic night Gary heroically helped aid other coal miners from death and drowning as he rescued them from their man trip before being taken in the flash flood. Unfortunately Gary's life was taken but the families of others are not suffering the loss as his family is.
Gary was born on June 2, 1973 in Mount Pleasant Utah to Allen Ray and Karen Olsen Nelson. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1991. Gary began working at the early age of 12 with various farm jobs, later at the Moroni Turkey Processing Plant and then CO Building Systems.
Gary started his mining career as a second generation coal miner in 2010. Gary was currently employed at the Gentry Mine where the horrific accident took place ending his life. (Formally known as the Rhino Energy LLC\ Castle Valley Mine).
Gary married the love of his life Tara Olsen Nelson on August 14, 1998. Together they had four beautiful daughters Kassieh Ray 22, Carly Dru 17, Chloe Marie (born sleeping )and Reagan Casey 7.
Gary was an amazing father and provider. He loved his girls and his wife more than anything. He loved spending time with his wife most as they were inseparable from the moment they met. Where there was Gary there was Tara and where there was Tara there was Gary. They loved each other very much.
Gary loved spending time in the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. He loved rides in the mountains spotting and taking pictures of deer elk and mountain life. In his spare time between his work and supporting his great family he liked to play a little Xbox.
Gary leaves behind his wife Tara of 23 years, daughters Kassieh (Tanner) Carly and Reagan. Sisters Tracie Nelson Swain;(Joe). Parents Allen and Karen Nelson; great grandmother Lavon Nelson, sister-in-law Alexis Lee Olsen (Mark), in-laws Jake and Joan Olsen. Along with aunts and uncles and many many cousins, nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his baby daughter Chloe Marie Nelson, grandfather Jerry Nelson, grandparents Lamar and Darlene Olsen.
Gary and the family would like to thank the Coal Miner Brotherhood, friends and family and all those responsible in the continuous search for his body until it was recovered that the search was never stopped until his body was found. This act of generosity and courage has brought great peace to his loved ones.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview City Cemetery with a viewing Monday, August 9, 2021 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary.
Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.
Donations can be made at a Go Fund Me account for Gary Nelson's family at http://gofund.me/3bd6c261 or Utah Heritage Credit Union in the Gary Nelson Memorial Fund.