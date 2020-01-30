Gary and Beverly DeMille

LAVERKIN — Gary DuRell DeMille, 82, passed peacefully at his son’s home Oct. 4, 2019, with his family at his side.
Beverly Dawn DeMille, 84, followed on Jan. 14, 2020, when she passed away at her daughter’s home in Cedar City due to causes incident to age and a desire to join Gary.
Beverly was born Dec. 2, 1935, to Dean and Reva Williams Palmer in Blackfoot, ID. In her growing up years, she was chief caretaker of her younger sister, Madlyne, due to many long absences by their divorced mother.
Beverly and Madlyne lived with many extended relatives and are forever thankful for the kindness and care offered to them. It was a hard life, but they had each other and the Lord truly looked out for them.
Gary was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Sheldon and Verda DeMille in a log cabin in LaVerkin. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a firm testimony of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and he strived to live his life in accordance to their teachings.
Beverly met Gary, they fell in love and were married Oct. 16, 1954, and later sealed in the St. George Temple April 21, 1955.
The couple made their home in LaVerkin and raised five children. However, due to transfers in work, they also enjoyed living in June Lake, CA; Sugar City, ID; Hibbard, ID; Mt. Pleasant and LaVerkin, UT.
Beverly was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was honored to serve the Lord in many capacities and with many age-groups. She served as Relief Society president three times in her life and worked in the Primary, Scouts, Young Women and wherever the Lord called her.
She was kind, loving, caring and served people. She especially loved children. Beverly adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Beverly was like a kid; she was impulsive, mischievous, fun-loving and adventurous. She loved the outdoors and instilled that in all of us.
Gary and Beverly served two missions to the Philippines for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They are survived by their children Lorinda (Jerry) Tidwell; Faylynne (Robert) Argyle; Ben (DeAnn Newson) DeMille; Kenneth (Laurie Godfrey) DeMille; and Mike (Debra Washburn) DeMille; 27 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Gary were held Oct. 10, 2019, and services were held for Beverly on Jan. 18, 2020, both in LaVerkin.
Interment in the LaVerkin City Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Applegate Hospice for their excellent kind, and comforting care of our mom and also of us. Also to Metcalf Mortuary for all their help and comfort at this time of our lives.
