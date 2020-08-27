1963~2020
Gary Lamont Sorensen, 57, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Gary was born on March 1, 1963 to Don Lamont Sorensen and Shirley Marie Lund in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gary grew up in Sandy, Utah. During those years he loved to ski, ride and race motorcycles, go on family outings, sports, scouting, fishing, hunting and working alongside his dad. He graduated from Hillcrest High School and attended one year of college.
He married Karie Larsen (later divorced) and they have one son Colby. He married Melinda Stump (later divorced) and they have two children, Caleb and Sydney. Gary worked in the automotive glass business for years and the last nine years was employed by his brother Randy at Randy Sorensen Trucking where he was the Safety Director and Shop Manager. He was an amazing mechanic and a friend to all those he worked with.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Don Lamont Sorensen and his brother, Michael Jay Sorensen. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Marie Lund Sorensen, Spring City, his brothers Steven Don Sorensen, Spring City, and Randy Paul Sorensen, South Jordan, his children Colby Sorensen, Spring City, Caleb Sorensen and Sydney Sorensen, Grand Junction, CO and grandson Kyson Sorensen, Price.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing at 10:00 a.m., both in the Spring City Cemetery, Spring City, Utah. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com