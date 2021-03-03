1958-2021
Gil Paul Burningham 63 of Chester, Utah passed away after a battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis surrounded by his loving family and sister Kris on February 27, 2021. He was born in Provo, Utah on January 15, 1958 to Keith and Rita Burningham of Orem, Utah. He married the love of his life Cammy Jo Jensen of 40 years on January 31, 1981 in West Jordan, Utah. Gil retired from Hansen Lumber in 2021 after almost 40 years. He loved being with his family, helping others, making people laugh, hunting, logging, fishing, camping, riding Harleys, playing with his grand-kids, and spending time with his dog Griz. Gil was a father, grandpa and role model to many more than his own kids, more than can be listed.
He is survived by his loving wife Cammy; sons, Zach (Sherry) Burningham, Dakoda (Joya) Burningham; daughter Kylee (Max) Jenkins; grandchildren, Harlee and Zoie Burningham, Hyker Jenkins; siblings, Joel (Kathy) Burningham, Susan Hall, Danny Burningham, Kelly Burningham, Kris (Jim) Parcher. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Keith (Rita) Burningham, Pharon (Luella) Burningham, Marvin (Florence) Anderson; nephew Mark Burningham; great-nephew Max Patterson; in-laws Bob (Jo) Jensen and multiple aunts and uncles. He will be missed by so many.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 6, 2021 in the Moroni 2nd Ward Chapel (92 S 200 W, Wales, UT) services will be held at 11:00 am with a visitation from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the church. Online condolences and live Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in his obituary.
"I am The Skidder King"