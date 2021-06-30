1955-2021
Glenn Owen Danner, 65 of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, passed away June 21, 2021, at his home. Born August 13, 1955, to James Albert & Virginia Lou Lape Danner in Tooele, Utah. Glenn married the love of his life, LeeAnne Otteson, on May 10, 1975 in Grantsville, Utah. He loved his wife dearly, they only had a short 46 years but a beautiful 46 years. Glenn had many talents, worked in many mines, he was a substitute teacher, and managed many businesses & a long-haul truck driver. He loved water, especially the Ocean, he joined the Navy in 1975 and loved every minute of it. Glenn loved working in his yard, Glenn had many stories, from high school being on the football team to his 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge, never got old hearing about his travels in life which was a good thing cause he told them to his kids and grand kids repeatedly. One of Glenn's favorite times was when he and his kids and grand kids would get together at a barbeque and play football, or kickball in the backyard, times never forgotten. Glenn will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Glenn is survived by his wife, LeeAnne Danner; daughter, Brandie Dannerl; daughter-in-law, Ana Danner and six grandchildren, Tristen Danner, Jayden Danner, Javen Danner, Jaxon Danner, McKayla Griffiths, and Nicholas Griffiths; mother, Virginia Danner, Burien, Washington; brothers, Steve Danner Duncanville, Texas; Jeff and (Gayle) Danner DesMoines, Washington. He is preceded in death by his father James Albert Danner; son, James Jeremiah Danner; sister-in-law, Shirley Danner; In-laws Donell and Diane Otteson; sisters-in-law, Michelle Coates, Tammy Terry, Lisa Hubbs.
Glenn Owen Danner Rasmussen Mortuary
A private Celebration of Life was held for family and friends, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Glenn's home in Mt. Pleasant, UT at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.