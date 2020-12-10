Harold L. "Blackie" Blackburn
Feb. 11, 1926 ~ Nov. 25, 2020
FAIRVIEW - Harold L. "Blackie" Blackburn, 94, of Fairview, UT, passed away at his home on November 25, 2020.
Blackie was born February 11, 1926, in Ferron, UT to Wayne and Melba Prows Blackburn. At the age of 14, he went to work in the coal mine in Hiawatha. At 16, he joined the United States Marine Corps and fought as a sniper and scout in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Upon his return, he went back to work in the coal mine in Hiawatha. Three days later, the mine caved in. Blackie was pronounced dead and as he was carried out, he was dropped to the ground. The jolt started his heart again. He was taken to the hospital in Price, where he was cared for by a nurse, Edythe Bergera, who became his wife on December 7, 1946. Their two sons, Mike and Gary were born in the following years.
Following his discharge from the hospital, the family moved to Carbonville, UT and Blackie went to work for the Utah Fish and Game, later called the Division of Wildlife Resources, as a Conservation Officer. In 1960, he was transferred to Fairview, UT, where he remained.
In addition to his career as a Conservation Officer, Blackie was a man of many talents. He raised and trained racehorses, farmed, and for someone without a formal veterinary education, he cared for animals throughout the area, often nursing those considered "lost causes" back to health. He loved "horse trading" and telling stories about his many adventures.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edythe; two sisters and five brothers. Survivors include his sons, Mike (Nikki) Blackburn and Gary (Cindy) Blackburn of Grand Junction, CO; seven grandchildren, Michelle Sulley, Chris Blackburn, Jason Blackburn, Nicole Dillon, Heather Bradshaw, Andrea Nourse, and Gary Shane Blackburn; 19 great-grandchildren; his brother, Blaine Blackburn of Fairview, UT; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend and caregiver, Lynn Hunter.
Graveside service, Thursday, December 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Price City Cemetery.