EPHRAIM — Ivo Ray Peterson, 66, husband, father, friend, home teacher, actor, director, designer, author, teacher, counselor and judge passed away Feb. 28, 2020, in Provo, due to complications from an infection.
Ivo was born March 6, 1953, to Adrian D. and Melba Gledhill Peterson in Richfield.
He married Barbara Jane Wichert Dec. 20, 1974, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The couple have been blessed with three children, Nikki Marie Elizabeth, Adrian Douglas (Charity) Peterson; and Mären Christina (Spencer) Wendel; and 13 grandchildren, Morgan, Warren, Darcy, and Collin Hess; Kairi Peterson, Caleb and Annika Hyer, Archer and Declan Peterson; Amalie, Julia, Peter and Alia Wendel.
To learn more about Ivo, see the news article entitled, “Get up and do the chores” by Suzanne Dean, published June 14, 2018, available online at http://sanpetemessenger.com/archives/10058.
Funeral services were held March 4, in the Ephraim First and Second Ward Chapel.
Interment in the Richfield City Cemetery.
If Ivo touched your life, instead of flowers, consider donating to the Spondylitis Association of America online at www.spondylitis.org/donate.