1932-2021
Jack R Steck, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, returned to his Father in Heaven Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Jack was born on October 30, 1932 to Fred Andrew Steck and Sarah Neoma Braithwaite in Midvale, Utah. He was the fourth of nine children.
Jack moved to Manti as a high school freshman and graduated from Manti High School. He attended and graduated from Snow College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He married his sweetheart, Francell Myers on June 10, 1955, in the Manti Temple. They resided in Ephraim for their entire lives together and raised 7 children. After Francell passed away, Jack married Jerry Olsen on December 11, 2010. He grew to love her entire family like his own.
Jack had many jobs and worked hard to support and care for his family. He spent many years at Road Runner trailers and then started his own business, The House of Glass. He was active and involved in the community. He served on the Ephraim Fire Department, ambulance crew, and was a member of the Lions Club and the American Legion. He served in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including a counselor in the bishopric and Stake Presidency. Jack and Fran served a mission together to the Sharon Vermont Mission. He had a firm and sweet testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and eternal families.
He loved the outdoors, including camping, fishing, and golf. He loved cars new and old. He loved to travel and see new things. He truly loved people and had a special talent for making and keeping friends. He was happiest when he was serving someone in need.
Jack is survived by his wife, Jerry, his children; Randy (Janean), Kerry (Carma), Lisa (Clark) Warnick, Valerie (Michael) Hill, Angela (Todd) Jorgensen, Jamie (Tracy), Loren (Melinda). He has 28 grandchildren, 61 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Paul, and sisters Merlene Anderson and Sharon Christensen.
Funeral Services will be Saturday July 17, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am in the Ephraim 5th Ward 765 South 100 East Ephraim. A viewing will be held in the same building Friday July 16, 2021, from 6-8:00 pm, and again prior to the funeral.