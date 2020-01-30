Joan Smith

1943~2020
MT. PLEASANT — The anchor of our family, Joan (Patsy) Smith peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Joan was born June 3, 1943, in American Fork, UT.
She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1961 and began working in the Church Office Buildings in Salt Lake City.
She married Craig Smith on Nov. 5, 1971. She was firm in her faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings including 13 years of dedicated service in the Manti Temple.
She was a loving example to all who knew her, but particularly to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joan never had a negative word to say about anyone and often encouraged others to do the same.
Throughout her life she also influenced many members of the community through her service as a volunteer at Sanpete Valley Hospital, and as a paraprofessional at Mt. Pleasant Elementary for over 25 years, where she enjoyed helping hundreds of students learn to read. Her favorite responsibility there was playing kickball with the students at recess.
Earlier in her life, she enjoyed playing various sports including softball and volleyball. She was also a champion bowler on her league. Her family has fond memories of her enthusiastic love of watching BYU football and the Utah Jazz.
She is happily reunited with her parents, Clyde and Dorothy Newman, sister-in-law, Sharon Newman; son in-law, Jared Tippetts; along with other extended family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Melanie (Justin) Swain; Paula (Jared) Tippetts; Ron (Kiersten) Smith; and Ryan (Hillary) Smith.
She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her brother, Robert (Carolyn) Newman, and Joyce (Dean) Durrant. Those closest to her describe her as one without guile, resilient, strong, loving, patient, kind, understanding, quietly comical and occasionally “Hangry.”
Above all, she was one who continually rose above her challenges without complaint. Her lasting legacy will be that of love and kindness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, in the Mt. Pleasant Third Ward, 295 South State Street.
Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30 and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, both at the church.
Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.