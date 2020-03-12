1957 ~ 2020
FARMINGTON, NM — JoAnn Graham, 63, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, suddenly returned home to her Heavenly Father March 8, 2020.
JoAnn was born Feb. 10, 1957, to Robert Melroy and Ruth Rene Ellis Graham of Spring City. JoAnn spent most of her life in Spring City before moving to Farmington, New Mexico.
JoAnn was a graduate of North Sanpete High School and went on to study at Snow College where she graduated with two Associates Degrees.
She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the church that she would share often with her kids and grandkids.
JoAnn was an accomplished pianist, organist and loved playing hymns. Her greatest calling was that of a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren dearly and supported them in all their activities and interests where she could. She warmed their homes with love and laughter.
She is survived by her five children, Steven (Abby) Christiansen, Spring City; Tyler (Brittani) Christiansen, San Tan Valley, AZ; Joseph (Kyla) Christiansen, Kirtland, NM; Lisa (Alan) Black, Farmington, NM; Jason Christiansen, Midland, TX; and 16 very special grandchildren.
JoAnn is also survived by her former spouse, Bruce Christiansen; siblings, Wendy (Larry) Keller; Carolyn (Lindsay) Campbell; and David (Nola) Graham.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert Melroy and Ruth Rene Ellis Graham.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., at the Spring City First Ward, 900 North State.
Viewings will be held Friday, March 13, from 6 — 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m., prior to services, both at the church.
Interment in the Spring City Cemetery.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation for close friends. We also extend a special thanks to the Farmington, New Mexico Fifth; and Spring City First Wards.
Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.