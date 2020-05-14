1959~2020
SALT LAKE CITY — Jody Arlene Dase Cloward “Mamma Bear” returned to Great Spirit May 4, 2020.
Jody was born in Salt Lake City, Oct. 23, 1958, and was adopted by Ted and Betty Dase, Mt. Pleasant, in March 1959. This included a new big brother, William or Billy. A few years later, Jody was again blessed by welcoming a new family member, her older sister, Nancy Kyle.
Jody was an avid sports player and loved everything that was fast: skiing, fast pitch softball, basketball, volleyball, and track/field (hurdles being her favorite). Her passion for athleticism and love for friends combined when she served as president of the Girls’ Athletic Association and President of Sanpete County Women’s Softball League.
Jody graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1976. She married James Cloward in 1976, but later divorced. It was shortly after the divorce that Jody started unofficially using the last name of Bear to reflect her connection to Native American spirituality.
She worked many jobs in order to put herself through college, graduating from Snow College in 1988 with an AS degree.
She later attended Colorado State University and graduated from Pueblo Community College in 1991 with an additional degree as an Occupational Therapy Assistant.
She worked in long-term and rehab centers all over Salt Lake County, retiring after 27 years as a therapist.
From spring to fall, Jody practically lived in her garden and yard. She also loved fishing and camping with her family and friends.
Jody had “two of the most beautiful children in the world”, Aaron James in 1976 and Lorie Ann in 1978. Her life was blessed with three grandchildren, Jaiden D. Faber, Jackson M. Faber and Cheyann A. Faber. Her kids and grandkids were the light and love of her life.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ted and Betty Dase; sister, Nancy Lee Burnside; Zachary A. Dase, Mason Dyches and several aunts, uncles and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be delayed indefinitely. To see Jody’s virtual memorial, please visit JodyDBear.com.