September 9, 1947 - January 22, 2021
Juanita Hill Miramontes, 73, Mt. Pleasant, Utah completed her earthly journey and was called home to her Heavenly Father on January 22, 2021 after a courageous 8 year battle with kidney disease. She passed in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on September 9, 1947 to Enoch Leander Hill and Annie (Terkelson) Hill Atwood. She was the youngest of 7 children, and was always babied by her older siblings. Her younger years were spent playing paper dolls and hot wheel cars. She learned the value of hard work by helping take care of the family animals. She graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1965 and went on to graduate from Cosmetology school. She worked at the Moroni Processing plant for over 40 years. It was there that she met her sweetheart, Raul Miramontes. They were married on May 7, 1976 and the marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on September 9, 1997. Together they raised their family with dedication and love. Her greatest love was her family. She always put the needs and wants of her family above her own. She loved to support her grandchildren and was often seen at their ball games. She always had a crochet hook or an embroidery needle in her hand. She made such beautiful blankets, pillow cases and dish towels. She went through a lot but she never complained and she always kept her faith in Jesus Christ. She was loved by all and will be missed sorely by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Sisters: Norma (Wahlin) and Annalee (Jensen); Brothers: Jim Hill and Dave Hill; Son-in-law, Jay Danner and Grandson Brooks Miramontes. She is survived by her husband: Raul Miramontes; Children: David (Sabrina) Hill of Myrtle Creek, OR; Gary (Mary) Hill of Blythesville, AR; Tony (Jana) Miramontes of Delta, CO; Smokey Miramontes, Ana Danner and Scarlet (Roland) Terry all of Mt. Pleasant, UT and 11 grandchildren: Andrew, Devin, Makyla, Caleb, Eli, Rhett, Bodey, Tyler Jo, Xavier, Anastasia and Jaxon.
A limited funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake building (500 N 300 W, Mt. Pleasant) at 11:00 AM, a viewing will be held prior from 9:30-10:30 am. A public viewing will be held at Rasmussen Mortuary on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 6:00- 8:00 pm. Services can be watched live at the rasmussenmortuary.com link provided in his obituary.