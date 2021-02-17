1947-2021
Judy Anderson passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021 at Utah Valley Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Robert Scott and Eva Alleen Heaps. She spent her early years in the Holladay area where she attended William Penn Elementary, Evergreen Jr High and Olympus High School. To her mother's dismay, Judy did not like dolls or other girly things. Animals were her passion. From a young age, Judy had a love for horses. She spent much of her childhood riding and showing them. She always had a horse. She passed that love on to her children and much of their childhood was also spent riding and showing horses. She was so proud that some of her children still share her passion today. She had a special gift with all animals. Traveling to the Provo area from Mt. Pleasant was not just a leisurely drive for the Anderson children. Each child had a window where they were instructed to look in the fences for trapped deer. She was famous for cutting these deer out of the fence with her plyers which she kept in her glovebox. Many were saved because of her actions. It was not unusual for us to have a baby deer, bummer lamb, sick calf or any other animal on our bathroom floor being nursed back to health by our mother. She would leave her garage door open to feed any stray cat. She once attracted a skunk and was surprised to get sprayed as she was just trying to feed it. Judy loved spending time at the family farm. Judy also had compassion for the sick. She worked in Sanpete Valley Hospital as a nurse aid for many years. We appreciate the stories people have shared of how she cared for their loved ones. She also worked in the Manti Medical Clinic where she was a favorite nurse. In her later years she continued to care for the elderly in their homes. She genuinely loved her patients and considered them family. Family was very important to Judy. She idolized her brothers and loved and supported her children unconditionally. She especially loved being a grandma. She enjoyed having her grandchildren at her house. She would just quietly watch and listen with joy at their conversations. She was a great cook and made the best lasagna, potato salad, Christmas fudge and homemade jam. Judy was a big tease and had a fun laugh. She will be missed.
Judy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She and her husband Peter were sealed in the Manti LDS Temple. She is survived by her husband, Peter, children, Clint Anderson (JoAnn), Brian Anderson (Keri), Brooke Daniels (Gary), Pete Anderson (Heidi), Tracy Ray (Curtis), Megan Ray (J.J.), 25 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Paul Heaps (Jean) and Kendall Heaps (Richelle). Preceded in death by her first born daughter, grandson Keaton Ray, parents Bob and Eva, brother Robert Heaps and his wife Carolyn. We know the reunion with her loved ones was sweet.
Viewing will be held at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11am. Burial will follow at the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery at 1pm.
The family wishes to thank her many friends for their love and support of Judy throughout the years.