Karen Lee Farley Mott

1944-2021
Born August 6, 1944 passed away July 30, 2021. Karen was a mom to many and a friend to so many others she smiled every day and had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was always a hard worker at every job she had. She spent most of her life in North Sanpete County, Utah, living in Spring city, Mount Pleasant and Fairview where she was on the Chamber of Commerce. She loved her holidays, especially Christmas. She loved coffee and chocolate.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Paula Lee Alba, and her father, Clarence Farley.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Janet Mooney and Julie Townsend; and son Charlie and Elizabeth Bissell.
She had 23 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
At Karen's request her memorial service will be held next summer at Mount Pleasant power plant in 2022 for friends and family.