Karlie Nicole Ison
Karlie Nicole Ison, 25, left her earthly struggles on July 15, 2021 and returned to peace. Karlie was born in Mount Pleasant Utah, on August 23, 1995 to Amy (Mikkelsen) Wall and Dan Ison. Karlie was an avid reader and absolutely loved books. She could read for hours and books brought her excitement and joy.
Karlie also became a good artist and loved to draw to express herself. She loved her little girl Kada Rose so much, and enjoyed spending time with her. When Karlie loved she loved fierce!
She was witty, funny and so brilliant. Karlie was a daughter, sister and a mommy to her beautiful daughter.
Karlie will always be remembered for keeping life interesting and for her spunky red hair. Karlie wore a dress always, she seldom wore pants. She loved to dress up and be "fancy" as she would say. Karlie BOO, we love you very much and you will be so deeply missed!!
Karlie is survived by her daughter Kada Rose Graft, parents Amy (Brian) Wall and Dan (Angie) Ison. Fiance' Colton Booth. Siblings Whiney (Kaden) Hill, Shantel (Dustin) Stowe, Sunny Anderson, Aubree Ison, and Paige Ison. Karlie is the grand daughter to Anita & Andrew Mikkelsen, Larry Ison & Shirley Phillips. Proceeded in death by grandfather Andrew Mikkelsen and uncle Sean Mikkelsen.
A visitation was held Monday July 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary.