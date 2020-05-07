Kipp Matthews

1950~2020
MT. PLEASANT — Kipp Marvin Matthews passed away May 1, 2020, at his home in Mt. Pleasant, UT.
He was born July 27, 1950, in Midvale, UT; to Don and Helen Rushton Matthews.
Kipps brothers are Larry, Guy, Bard and Curtis Coy. He grew up as a farm boy in Midvale, UT. Kipp graduated from Hillcrest High School. He worked for his father around the farm baling hay for many years.
Kipp worked as a dental hygienist, and for Kennecott, then moved on to work for Sandy City Water Department, where he retired after 35 years of dedicated service.
He was married to Julie Coy with whom he had two children, a son, Mason (Mina); and a daughter, Erin. He also helped raise Julie‘s daughter, Andrea. As a loving father, he dedicated his life to his children.
He spent most of his free time camping, playing horseshoes, taking care of his parents and woodworking.
Kipp married the love of his life, Selena, whom has two children, Sara (daughter); and Paden (son). They eventually bought property in Mt. Pleasant, where they built their dream home to grow old together.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Kipps’ home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Please wear a mask.
