Leah C. Larsen

1923 ~ 2020
FAIRVIEW— Leah Clement Larsen, 96, passed away March 1, 2020.
Leah was born Oct. 8, 1923. She was the third daughter and fifth child born to Darius Alva and Aramita Peterson Clement, in Duchesne.
She married Andrew Sheldon Larsen May 27, 1942, in Preston, ID. They were later sealed for time and all eternity June 13, 1964, in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Leah and Andrew are the parents of four children, Larry Sheldon (Susan); Ronald Lee (Gail); Marilyn L. Borovatz (Mark); and Peter Jens, who passed away March 11, 1959.
Leah enjoyed volunteering in her community, specifically with the Fairview Senior Citizens. She loved serving as a longtime member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, North Bend Camp.
Leah was thrilled to be the grand marshal for the Fairview City Pioneer Days 24th of July parade in 2016. She was always a hard worker and enjoyed keeping busy. Leah loved Fairview!
Leah is survived by Nola Barker and Donald Clement; 13 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew on Jan. 17, 2006; siblings, Lloyd Alvin, Theora, Grant, Nelda; and one granddaughter, Amy Larsen.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., prior to services, at the Fairview Second Ward Chapel, 125 East 100 North.
Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation for her close friends, Fairview Second Ward and Country Lane Assisted Living.
