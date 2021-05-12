Linda Madsen Cowart, age 79, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in her sleep on April 28, 2021. Her battle with heart issues in the last few years showed her courage in facing challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Linda remained resolute until the end.
Linda was born on April 17, 1942 in Mt. Pleasant, UT, to Royal Andrew Madsen and Zella Mower Madsen — their youngest daughter. She was raised in Mt. Pleasant, attended BYU for a while, and eventually settled down in West Valley City, UT.
Linda had a long and successful career in the mortgage business. She was a trailblazer in the industry for women, sitting on the local and national board of APMW, the Association of Professional Mortgage Women.
Linda loved the Utah Jazz, had season tickets for many years and rarely missed a televised game. She also was an avid reader. In every city she lived, the first thing Linda did was get her library card.
Linda loved to travel, adventuring across the United States and Europe with family. One of her sayings was, "Might as well do it, because you never know when you'll be back."
Friends and family will always remember this in future travels and endeavors. Live your life with abandon and be grateful for every single day you have.
Linda is survived by her daughter Shelley C. Preece, son Kevin E. Cowart, grandson Cole L. Preece, her sister Marilyn M. Johnson, many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father Royal, mother Zella, and sister Charlotte Madsen Koski.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 12 pm in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery followed by a 1pm Lunch at The Red Church, 49 S. State St, Mt. Pleasant, UT. Online condolences at Rasmussenmortuary.com
Rest in Peace Linda Madsen Cowart. Your memory will be greatly cherished.