1942-2021
Loyce Elaine Schuhmann, age 79, Mt. Pleasant, Ut, peacefully returned to her Father in Heaven on June 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Loyce was born June 23, 1942 in San Diego, CA. She graduated from La Mesa High School in 1959. She then moved to Houston, TX where she met the love of her life, Jon Schuhmann. Loyce and Jon were married on July 3, 1960 in Houston, TX. Shortly after getting married, Loyce and Jon started their family. On July 4, 1961, a son, Chris joined the family. Soon a little girl, Terry April 25, 1963 came along. After living in Texas for a number of years, the family moved to southern California. There they added another little girl Kelly January 24, 1968 and then another baby boy, Michael November 27, 1970. While living in California, Loyce enjoyed her work as the District Office Manager of Lucky's Grocery Stores.
After joining the church in September 1977, they were sealed as a forever family in the Los Angeles Temple on December 1, 1978.
After almost 20 years in California, Loyce and Jon and Jon decided to retire from their busy jobs and move to Utah. They finally landed in Mt. Pleasant, Utah where they have happily lived for 35 years. After moving to Utah, Loye and Jon had numerous businesses, but Loyce's favorite was Jecs Office Supply and Craft Coop. Loyce loved being a business woman.
After joining the church, Loyce had many callings. She served in the Primary and Young Womens. She was the ward shorister and sang in the ward and community choirs. One of her favorite callings was the Advancment Leader in Scouting. She had that calling for 8 years and at that time she helped 17 youngmen earn the Eagle Scout award that she was so proud of.
Those boys were incredibly grateful to her and her dedication in helping them. Loyce was also a very devoted Temple worker and served in the Manti Temple cafeteria for 8 years. Loyce was also called to do Indexing (Genealogy) at the Gunnison Prison. Loyce and Jon were also called to go to the prison and do Family Home Evenings there on Monday nights. They enjoyed serving together for 5 years at the prison.
Loyce absolutely engulfed herself in doing the genealogy work for her family. She spent many days and nights working on it at home and the Family History Center. Loyce was an avid journal writer. Loyce loved to serve her Heavenly Father in any way that she could. She was continually serving those around her.
In her early years, Loyce loved to do oil painting. She loved quilting with her mother-in-law when she would come visit for 6 months during the summer for many years. Loyce enjoyed having a big family garden. She enjoyed canning and sharing the harvest that their hard work produced.
Loyce loved to go to the many yard sales on Saturday morning with her good friend Geniel.
Loyce's greatest joy in this life was her family. Whether they were gathered together at Palisades, or Sunday dinners, birthdays, BBQ's, card games, board games or kickball in the front yard, it was being together as a family that she loved most. Besides her family, Loyce's fur babies were loved just as much as her family. Loyce loved to sit out on the front porch at night with her sweetheart and enjoy the peacefulness of the town.
Loyce is survived by her eternal companion of 61 years Jon and their children Chris(Angela) Terry (Brett Bradley), Kelly (Dan Hermansen-deceased) and Michael (Deon), her sister, Dee Engelhard, 18 Grandchildren and 23 Great along with many nieces, nephew and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Nora Bryan, Monroe and Alma Schuhmann Evelyn and Ted Newman, sister, Sammie Domich, Aunt Freida Newman and Dan Hermansen, her son-in-law.
In lieu of flowers please a donation would be appreciated to the Schuhmann Family Trust for Jon at Utah Heritage Credit Union.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant 5th Ward Chapel (Red Brick Church). Viewings were held Thursday July 8, 2021 from 6-8 p.m and Friday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to services all at the church. Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary.