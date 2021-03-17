August 10, 1941 - March 9, 2021
LuAnn Olsen Anderson, 79, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 at the Elkridge Assisted Living Center in Payson UT.
LuAnn was born August 10, 1941 in the house her dad built in Ephraim, Utah the daughter of Harvey Aaron Olsen and Goldie Anna Peterson. She was married to Rex A Rich of Afton Wyoming, June 17th 1960 at her Sister Joyce Perry's home in Ephraim Ut. Rex and LuAnn had 4 children. Three boys, Cordell, Kelly and Kenny and a daughter, Coreen. Rex and LuAnn divorced in May of 1978. LuAnn Married Donlee Anderson of Fairview, Ut July 2, 1988 and they were married for 32 years until the date of her death.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint where she served in the Relief Society, primary and young womens. She loved camping, fishing, softball, volleyball, and bowling. She sang on a live radio music program at KMTI radio. She worked as a volunteer in the search and rescue, at the Moroni processing plant, and then as a dispatcher for over 25 years for the Sanpete County Sheriffs department.
She is survived by her sons and daughter as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren and her husband Donlee Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Joyce Parry. Her family was the joy of her life, and she will be ever loved and cherished by them.
She will be intered at a graveside service in Fairview, UT.