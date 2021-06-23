1940–2021
Margo Ann Draper passed away Thursday, June 17th in her home in West Jordan, Utah. She was born in Bingham Canyon, February 27, 1940. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She married her eternal companion Lyman Draper on October 17, 1957. She devotedly supported her husband and raised their children as he served in the United States Air Force for 21 years. She cherished their memories of their tours in Germany. After the service, they made their home in West Jordan where they continued to live and raise their family. She worked at Becton Dickinson and retired after 22 years.
Margo was a very loving and dedicated mother to her seven children, 26 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. She inspired and encouraged them in all of their many pursuits. Her life revolved around supporting her family's endless activities and accomplishments. We could always count on grandma being there. A strong family bond was a top priority for her. She was a brave warrior who had ongoing endless energy and never complained.
She enjoyed her home being the center of frequent family gatherings, Friday night trips to the movies with her kids and keeping everyone in the know with what's going on.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Margaret Cole, her husband Lyman and her sister Barbara Dance.
Margo is survived by her children, Daniel (Diana) Draper of Highland, UT; David (Collett) Draper of Eagle Mountain, UT; Deborah (Bill) Carle of Pahrump, NV; Jeffrey (Trish) Draper of West Point, UT; Michelle Haskell of West Jordan; Steven (Kim) Draper of Lehi, UT; Kevin (Richelle)Draper of West Jordan, UT; her brothers Robert and Gerald Cole; her dog Zeus and cat Tiger.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant, UT. The interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences and live Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.