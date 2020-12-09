1933–2020
Born at home in Riverton, Utah, Marilyn Thomson was the 7th child and only daughter born to Niels and Dorcas Olsen Thomson. She spent most of her childhood in Riverton until her family moved to Sandy, Utah. Marilyn graduated from Jordan High School and went on to attend at BYU.
One Sunday at church she met E. Bert Johnson, and shortly after they went on their first date dancing at Saltair Resort at the Great Salt Lake. Their long and happy marriage that would thrive for over 62 years was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1953.
Marilyn loved her family and caring for them was the focus of her life. She would sew clothes for her children and for many years maintained a Christmas tradition of making flannel pajamas. She was a great cook and especially enjoyed baking and making candies. She has left a legacy of homemade rolls and chocolate dipping which she has passed down. She often shared her baking and candies with neighbors and friends as well as her family. Her grandchildren fondly remember finding cookies in the tugboat cookie jar whenever they would visit Grandma's house.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions particularly in the Relief Society. Close to her heart was the extraction program where she spent many hours reviewing German genealogy microfiche. She also served in her community as an election judge for many years.
After living in Sandy, Utah for over 40 years, Bert and Marilyn retired to Mt. Pleasant for a quieter country life. During their 20 years in Mt. Pleasant, many new friends were made. Marilyn found much joy serving with Bert in the Manti Temple during those years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her six brothers, her husband Elmer Bert Johnson, son-in-law Dennis McConnehey, and great granddaughter Adalyn Nate. Marilyn is survived by her children Kathleen McConnehey (Dennis); Pamala Nate (Gaylen); Suzanne Cook (Owen) and Randall Bert Johnson.
Marilyn was blessed with twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren: Christopher McConnehey (Noni) with Henry, Oliver, Charles, William, Theodore; Timothy McConnehey (Wendy) with Abagaile, Paul, Olivia, Emet; Gregory McConnehey (Itze) with Vincent, Diego, Gregory (Jin), Mark (Tae); Samuel McConnehey; Preston Nate (Andrea) with Packer, Caleb; Jordan Nate (Danielle) with Jaxson, Sadie, Adalyn, Emerson; Stephanie (Seth) Shelman with Grayson, Baby Girl; Brandon Erekson (Laura) with Molly; Jonathan Erekson; Derek Erekson; Shawn Erekson; Alyson Erekson.
We would also like to express special thanks to the staff of Harmony Hills of Midvale for their care, especially during the last nine months of Covid 19 lockdown.
Because of Covid 19 restrictions, the funeral services are only for family. Interment will be at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 South 700 East, Sandy, Utah.
A video recording of the family services on December 4th will be made available to view on the Goff Mortuary website.