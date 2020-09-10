Melonie Laverne Harris 1970~2020 Melonie Laverne Harris, 50 of Fairview, Utah passed away August 28, 2020. She was born May 25, 1970 in Payson, UT to David Charles and Sherlynn Laverne Mattinson Harward. She graduated Spanish Fork High School in 1988. She married Kelly James Harris in Spanish Fork in 1995. She worked at the Develop Mental Center in Provo for 15 years. She devoted herself to her passion of helping and bettering the care for those with special needs. Her dedication to helping those in need was strong. She spent her last moments caring for her mother and mother-in-law "Partner in Crime." Our beloved mother passed doing the things she loved. She enjoyed singing and dancing with her kids and playing with her grandbabies, as well as spending time with her hobbies and with her husband. Her loyalty and passionate energy will remain. Melonie will forever and always be held dearly in our hearts, as she was loved way beyond her knowledge. She is safe and free of pain as she joined her Father in Heaven. Melonie is survived by her husband Kelly James Harris, Fairview; children, Kelly Harris Jr., Spanish Fork; Shavis Harris, Spanish Fork; mother, Sherlynn Laverne Mattinson, Indianola; siblings, Dave Max (Cindy) Harward, Camben, AR; Richard Charles Harward, Indianola; Jared Charles Harward, Indianola; 2 grandchildren, Zaymon James Harris and Laynie Ricks. Preceded in death by her father, David Charles Harward. Graveside service will be held Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview City Cemetery. Viewing Saturday September 12th from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.rasmussenmortuary.com