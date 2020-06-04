Morris G. Allred

1927~2020
FOUNTAIN GREEN — Morris Glade Allred, age 93, of Fountain Green, UT; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family May 28, 2020.
Morris was born in Fountain Green, UT; May 21, 1927, to Wiley Eugene and Naomi Otterstrom Allred. After he graduated from Moroni High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country in World War II.
After basic training at Fort Lewis in Washington, he was sent to Japan. He was in the Combat Engineers. When he returned home, he spent one year in
Logan, Utah, going to the Agriculture College (AC). He also attended Snow College, where he studied architecture.
He married the love of his life, Betty Eudean Winters, July 20, 1948, in the Manti LDS Temple. They were always by each other’s side working together as a team.
They have three children: Carl Glade (Kathy) Allred, Valeen Sorensen and Suzette (Corey) Jackman. He also has 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Morris was known as a “Master Builder.” He built camp wagons, furniture, and beautiful custom cabinets. He remodeled homes and even built homes from the ground up alone. This included everything from the design, cement work, framing, wiring, plumbing, roofing, finish work and landscaping.
He was also an excellent farmer. His crops were known to be outstanding in Sanpete County.
His wheat was beautiful waving in the breeze, and he took pride in putting up his alfalfa in perfect condition. Many men would come to him for advice on how to farm.
In addition, he raised a small herd of 300-400 sheep which he cared for impeccably. He loved taking care of his yard as well.
He had many good friends. He also enjoyed teaching the young men he had work for him on the farm. They admired and appreciated him a great deal. He is loved and respected by all who knew him.
He has never given a sermon, but he lived one every day!
Funeral services were held June 3, at 11 a.m., in the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North, Nephi; with a viewing at 10 a.m., prior to services.
Interment was in the Fountain Green Cemetery with military honors.