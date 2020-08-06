Obituary: Allen Peter Jacobson

1932~2020
FOUNTAIN GREEN — Allen Peter Jacobson passed away surrounded by his wife and children on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born July 16, 1932 in Fountain Green, Utah to Virgel Peter and Eva Mable Peterson Jacobson. He married his sweetheart, Verdeen Rhea Bradley on July 18, 1952 in the Manti Utah Temple and together they raised seven children and two foster children.
Peter was the youngest of four children and grew up at the end of the Great Depression. He was raised in the family sheep and banking business where he learned the value of hard work, conservation and persistence. As a young man, he attended Snow College for a year and married Verdeen the following summer. He moved to Logan, Utah to pursue his education. While attending Utah State University, Peter had a desire to serve his country. He entered the ROTC Program and completed his training in Fort Lee, Virginia to serve as an officer. He was honorably discharged due to Reynaud’s Disease, a nerve condition in his hands. Peter returned to Utah State University to continue his education. During this time, he earned his pilot’s license to fly single-engine planes. After earning his Bachelor of Elementary Education Degree from Utah State University in 1955, he went on to earn his Master of Education Administration Degree with a minor in counseling and guidance from Brigham Young University in 1965. He was forever the teacher and never missed an opportunity to engage those around him in discussions and debates.
Peter was a scholar throughout his life. He was extremely well-read and knowledgeable in numerous areas of study. As a young man, he made his living as a school teacher at Fountain Green Elementary and Moroni Elementary then later as principal of Moroni Junior High. He enjoyed shaping young minds and challenging those around him to seek knowledge in all its forms. His elegant penmanship, memorization and strict adherence to standards were a few of his notable traits. Peter was known as a gentleman who never spoke ill of others and was always very proper and refined both in dress and manner.
In his early forties, Peter pursued a career in business with his sons that he found rewarding and inspiring. His business ventures allowed him to utilize his mind, meet people, travel and explore various corners of the globe with his family. Peter loved his family. Of all his accomplishments, he was most grateful for his continuing legacy of being sealed together for all eternity to his sweetheart Verdeen and his children. He loved watching his children and grandchildren grow to meet life’s opportunities and challenges.
Peter had a great love for his Savior and his Father in Heaven. He devoted his life to serving in various capacities including a calling given at age 17 to be a counselor in the Sunday School Superintendency. He served with many great people in many callings over the years including bishoprics and stake presidencies. Most notably, he was called to be the Stake President of the first Snow College Singles Stake and was set apart by Elder Russell M. Nelson. One of his favorite callings was that of a home teacher. Peter loved music and had a beautiful voice. He sang in the Fountain Green Ward Choir for 60 years and directed for a time.
While Peter will be greatly missed, his impact continues on in his children, grandchildren, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Virgel Peter and Eva Mable Peterson Jacobson, sister Elaine Jacobson, sister Izola Jacobson Blackham, brother Rawlin Virgel Jacobson; son-in-law Terry Lynn Carlson, three great-grandsons Troy D. Gabriel, Benjamin D. Imlay and Rooks S. Daley. He is survived by his wife, Verdeen Rhea Bradley, his children Wendell A. (Melba) Jacobson, Gene P. (Laraine) Jacobson, Paul C. Jacobson, Sue (Jed) Stokes, Diane (James) Nielsen, Evan K. (Hally) Jacobson, Ellen (Scott) Daley, 39 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, foster children he considers his own Nelda Yazzie, Ray Andy (Sarah) Loy, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A limited funeral will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fountain Green Ward Chapel. There will be a viewing Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment in the Fountain Green City Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com