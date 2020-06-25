1928~2020
MT. PLEASANT—Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, niece and friend Betty Lou Pehrson Black of Mt. Pleasant, Utah, passed away June 17, 2020, in Payson, Utah, at the Parkway Health and Rehab. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the Parkway family. She loved the company to talk with.
Betty loved her family. She has 12 grandkids, 12 great-grandkids, many cousins and nieces and nephews. Betty was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Mt Pleasant to Lawrence and Elda Hafen Pehrson. She graduated from North Sanpete High School. Betty was a wonderful homemaker. She has had many jobs during her life. She was a seamstress at the sewing plant and retired from the Norbest Turkey plant.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Jackie) Black, Mt Pleasant, Utah; and daughter, Linda Toone, TN. Preceded in death by her parents; a son, Bruce P. Black; grandson, Eldon Black; a granddaughter; sister, Dona Jeanne Johansen; and brother, Wayne Pehrson.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.
Mom, you left way too soon, I know. But we are selfish and still wanted you to call us on the phone or walk in and leave us a message with your beautiful voice. Mom, you are going to be missed but not forgotten. Love you.
Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.