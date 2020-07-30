1951~2020
Our dear, beautiful Catherine the Great passed peacefully on July 26, 2020, in her home, encircled by her family and with a community full of prayers. For 17 years, she fought Parkinson’s disease so valiantly and with the utmost grace. Never a complaint was heard from her, and, in fact, she often asked to be given more so that others would be spared.
Catherine was born Sept. 4, 1951, to Iowa Grant and Donna Rayola Haslam Hall in American Fork, Utah. She married Lance Wade Zobell Sept. 14, 1984, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they were sealed Nov. 17, 1985, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Her strength inspired others in ways that only now she can see. She took pride in every job she ever had and climbed not only to the top of her career, but also into the hearts of many coworkers, neighbors, friends and family.
Her grandchildren were her greatest achievements. Her love for each one of them was deep and unconditional and she loved celebrating all of their achievements. She strived to be strong in her religion and have faith in God and in keeping the commandments in order to be able to return home to see her Heavenly Father and her family again.
Catherine is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Lance W. Zobell; her children: Angela Gilbert (Adrian), Jessica Taylor (Anthony), Lance Zobell Jr. (Katie) and Lorelei Owens (Brian); her grandchildren: James, Alexandra, Megan, Mathew, Wyat, Jessi, Rylee, McKinley and Christian; her second grandchildren, Ashlyn and Ethan; siblings: Cindy (Rudy) Poecker, Connie Rammell, Caryn Adams, Charlene (Bruce) Hansen and John Hall. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Iowa and Donna Hall; her sister, Collette Hall; and brothers-in-law, Gorden Rammell and Don Adams.
Until we meet again ....
A limited funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Fountain Green LDS Chapel (151 S. 200 West, Fountain Green, Utah) with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Fountain Green City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at rasmussenmortuary.com.