June 11, 2020
MT. PLEASANT—Jackson Leo Bryant, son of Leland Bryant and Dominique A. Tovey, was born and passed away June 11, 2020, at Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, UT.
Jackson is survived by his parents; siblings, Braxten, Payten and Zachary Nielson; grandparents, Jenny Davis, Michael Hovater, Gary Tovey, Sandy Tovey, Folralyn Bryant Martinez and Marcos Martinez; and great-grandmother Alene Bryant.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m., at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 West, Mt. Pleasant.
Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery.