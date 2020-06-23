1934~2020
MT. PLEASANT - Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister Uvada Rae (Brown) Bogart passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, at her home in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
She was born in Richfield, Idaho, on July 19, 1934, to Maurice and Mary Emily Brown. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married her dear husband James Henry Bogart on Dec. 1, 1956. They were sealed in the Oakland California Temple in 1965.
Uvada enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and was known for making the best desserts at holiday time. She had a love for birds, flowers, fruit, the color purple, Alan Jackson and yard sales. She loved family reunions, Christmas or any occasion where she could have her family all around her. Her experience as a devoted military wife gave her a love for travel, taking her to many places around the world before ending up in to Utah.
Uvada was never short of hugs, candy and “I love you ‘MOST’s.” Playing games with the family was something she looked forward to, and her sweet lullaby of "I love you, a bushel and a peck,” was her love song to her loved ones as well.
Uvada was one who was blessed with the Christ-like ability to show everyone who met her unconditional love. She treated each of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids as if all of us were her absolute favorite. We each had our own nicknames, lullabies and story times with her, times that we will cherish forever.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Maurice and Mary Emily Brown; her husband, James Bogart; her siblings: Elaine (Loran) Hupe, Marcel (Charles) Loveless, Masie (Bill) Preston, Eva (Max) Stander, Maurice (LaRae) Brown, LaRee (Paul) Maucher, Glenna (Connie) Hoch and Mary (Klynn) Edmunds; her brother-in-law, Richard Richmond; and her son-in-law, Bruce Benton.
Uvada is survived by her sister, Emily Joan Richmond; her children: Mary “Emily” (Bruce) Benton, Mark (Sarah) Bogart, David (Christina) Bogart, Steve (Kimberly) Bogart and Kim (George Lakin) Rosier; her 20 grandchildren; and her many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She will be buried alongside her husband at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.