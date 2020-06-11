1931~2020
FAIRVIEW — ODell Cox, Fairview, peacefully passed away in his home June 4, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1931, to Newell B. and Olea Cox. He enjoyed a long life of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time at the cabin with family and friends.
He was chief of the Fairview Fire Department for many years. The volunteer work he loved the most was the Sanpete Search and Rescue, where he helped many peop1e.
He married Lazon Riddle in October 1952. They were blessed with three children, Michael, Richard, and Shirleen. They made their home in Salt Lake City, where he worked for CRS Engineering. They later divorced.
He married Arlis Anderson June 14, 1974, and added her two daughters, Lori and Dana, to his life.
He moved back to Fairview where he farmed, worked construction, and continued to inspect water and sewer lines.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arlis; his children, Michael (Holli) Cox, Richard (Billie) Cox, Shirleen (Keith) Johnson, Lori (Travis) Chambers, Dana Brown, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, De Cox, George Cox; sisters, Loraine Hansen, and Riva Filis.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m., in the Fairview City Cemetery.
Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.