Opal Tryon Miller

1934 ~ 2020
AMERICAN FORK—Opal “Opie” Tryon Miller, 85, passed away at home surrounded by her family March 2, 2020.
Opie was born Sept. 2, 1934, to Merlin Plumb Tryon and Amanda Virginia Tyler, in Tempe, AZ. She married Reed Karl Miller Jan. 14, 1957, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Opie was a faithful wife and mother who was happiest when she could express her love to her family. She was always generous with greetings, meals, gifts and cards in the mail.
She was a faithful follower of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and served in numerous capacities her entire life as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Opie was extremely gifted musically, and often shared her talents singing, playing organ or piano for church services or performances to the delight of those who heard her. Several times she sang solos for performances such as Handel’s Messiah.
She led choirs large and small, young and old, each one performing their best under her guiding hand. Perhaps Opie’s greatest and most fulfilling experience was to lead an enormous regional choir for the re-dedication of the Manti Temple, a performance that received a specific expression of appreciation from a church apostle.
While taking a long break from pursuing her education and a career to raise children, Opie selflessly sacrificed her personal pursuits for the blessing of her family.
She courageously moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina with her growing family of young children while Reed served as a school principal. Opie quickly adapted by learning excellent Spanish and integrating her family into the Argentine community.
In her late 40s, Opie returned to college to earn her degree in elementary education and receive her teaching certification. For the next 12 years, she taught reading, Spanish and Esperanto, music and choir at high school and middle school levels. During summers, she taught migrant children for the state Migrant Education Program.
In her retirement, Opie returned to doing what she loved most, blessing the lives of those she loves. She served the people of Mexico on an 18-month mission with Reed for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Yucatán Peninsula.
Her later years were spent creating Swedish weave blankets for every child and grandchild. She was present at every family occasion she could possibly attend or host, and often hosted Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas Eve parties. We will always remember her generosity and love.
Opie is survived by her husband, Reed; children, Mark (Kristie) Miller; Michelle (Scott) Parrott; Maralee Santo; Miguel (Melanie) Miller; 18 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was the 12th and youngest child of her parents and the final survivor.
Funeral services were held March 9, in the Hillcrest Third Ward, American Fork.
Interment in the Provo City cemetery.
