Patricia Ann Dean Christiansen
On the evening of July 28, 2021, Patricia Ann Dean Christiansen of San Juan Capistrano, CA passed peacefully at her home after a long struggle with cancer. Patricia D. Christiansen, loving wife of Elmer Leon Christiansen and mother to their seven children, is preceded in death by her parents Rebecca Irene Shultz Dean and John William Roy Dean, and her sisters, Barbara Dean Ripplinger Lacelle, and Nancy Dean Wagner, and by her husband Elmer Leon Christiansen. She is survived by her seven children, twenty-eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Patricia was an active and dedicated member in her congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving in leadership roles in the children's Primary organization, as a Seminary teacher, as a Communications Specialist in Church Public Affairs, and as a Family History Consultant, assisting the public and church members in researching their family genealogy, and as a Church Historian. Her many hobbies and activities included in part, quilting, sewing, costuming for theater and dance productions, piano and music, creative writing, journaling, photography, and supporting charitable organizations. In recent years she traveled to Europe, Alaska, South and Central America, and across the United States. Patricia is celebrated by her loving family, friends, and neighbors and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary. Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolence at rasmussenmortuary.com