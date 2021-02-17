1959-2021
Paul Arnold Lawrence, 61 of Mt. Pleasant, UT passed away on February 11, 2021, at his home in Mt. Pleasant (on his daughter McKynlee's birthday).
Paul was born on December 14, 1959, to David Crockett & Lanona Janeille Ray Lawrence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He grew up and went to school in Denham Springs, Louisiana.
He traveled a lot for his job in the oil fields. He was an excellent chef and made the best cheesecakes. He had a great love for his family, fishing, and music.
Survived by his wife Jennifer Anderson: children Michael, David, Annalee, Rosalee, McKynlee; stepchildren Tristen (Debby), Colby, Alex. His sister Daria, brothers David, Michael, James, Mark, and Donald. Preceded in death by his parents David and Janeille, brothers David and Donald.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery with the graveside service following at 11:00 a.m
Dress warm as all of the services will be outside at the Cemetery.
His family gives a special thank you to the Intermountain Hospice Team for the love and care they have shown him
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Venmo @Jennifer-Lawrence95 to help with funeral costs.