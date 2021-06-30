1984-2021
"Together Again"
Peggy Ann Poulson Thompson returned to her Heavenly Father on June 27, 2021. Peggy was born on May 26, 1948 to Ralph and Afton Poulson. She only weighed a meager two pounds, and at the time was kept in the oven and fed with a dropper. She was a fighter from day one, and continued to be her entire life. She married the love of her life Jim Thompson on July 7, 1967 a couple months after he returned from Vietnam. Peggy was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed being around people and she had many friends. She loved her family with all her heart. She was always having us all over for family get togethers, and we all enjoyed them so much. She will be greatly missed. Peggy will always be remembered for her kind and humble heart.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim Thompson; son Clay Thompson; grandson Kaden Scott Collard; brother Alan Johansen.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Scott) Collard, Valorie (Darin) Eliason; son, Trent (Cari) Thompson; daughter-in-law, Rayleen Thompson; brothers, Steve (Marilyn) Poulson, Ted Poulson; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Rock Church in Spring City, Utah (164 S Main Street, Spring City). A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 6th from 6:00 -8:00 p.m at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant (96 N 100 W, Mount Pleasant) and from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning prior to services at the Rock Church in Spring City. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.