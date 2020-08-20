1941~2020
Peggy Lee Tidwell finally was able to rejoin her soulmate and husband, Bruce Gloyd Tidwell on August 16, 2020. After a long struggle, she finally was able to find peace and was called home. Born July 2, 1941 to Elgen Louis & Ivy Beckstead Lee in American Fork, UT.
Always willing to help others out, she was the token “Grandma” to any wayfaring individual and was considered a second “mom” to many of her seven children’s friends. Her goal in life was to have grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which she was able to see during her life.
Her love for children was reflected in her work with the scouting program as well as preschool education. She faithfully served her faith and church with her husband for 27+ years in scouting and even served a church mission in the Utica, New York mission. Being the ‘mom away from home’ for many a home-sick missionary and even getting involved in scouting there as well.
She was preceded by her parents, son, Kerry Lee Tidwell; her husband Bruce Gloyd Tidwell. She is survived by her children Tim (Nancy) Tidwell, DeNeane Tidwell, Ginger (Jesse) Mitchell,Craig (Takako) Tidwell, Mandy (Mike – deceased) Collins, and Scott (Sheena) Tidwell; and her grandchildren Cheyanne (Damien) Strobel, Nikolas Tidwell, Shellby Cuellar, Chelsea & Elgen Tidwell, Haruka Ivy Tidwell; and two great-grandchildren Raylee and Elizabeth Strobel.
The family is having a small graveside service for family and close friends per Peggy’s request Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fountain Green Cemetery.
We will all miss her dearly but are happy to know that Mom and Dad are together again and she is busy doing what she loved – planting flowers and getting her hands dirty working in the flowerbeds she had Dad dig for her.