Priam M. Young

1958 ~ 2020
MT. PLEASANT — Priam Morris Young, 61, surrounded by family, returned home to his Heavenly Father after a valiant battle with cancer March 4, 2020. May he rest in peace.
Priam was born July 13, 1958, to Farnum and Nona Young.
He will be missed dearly. Priam leaves behind his sweet heart, Debbie Averett; his five children, Trinity, Keerston, Zachary, Wyatt Young, and Brittney Keisel; grandchildren, Tyrell, Alyssa, Alexis, Mckyliee, Ethan, Hayden, Kyler Daxton, Frankie, Anthony, Kyland, Stockton and Dante; and his brother and sister, Lamont and Fawna Young.
Priam was proceeded in death by his parents, Farnum and Nona Young.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m., at the Mt. Pleasant Utah North Stake Center, 461 North 300 West, Mt. Pleasasnt.
Viewings will be held Monday, March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to services.
Interment in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.