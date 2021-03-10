August 13, 1933 - March 2, 2021
In his word: Ramon Evans Swapp has passed through the veil into Fun Mon Eternal March 2, 2021 in Fairview, UT. Born in Kanab, Utah August 13, 1933 to Barton William and Mae Evans Swapp. Graduated 1951, Granite High School (also deceased) and the 1959, University of Utah (Affiliation: Sigma Alpha Epsilon). Service in the U.S. Army in the Palace of Justice, Nuremberg, Germany. Career: Artist and writer of little note. A legendary teacher (a legend in his own mind). Married the most beautiful and sweetest girl in the entire known universe: Harriett L. Ewell.
Survived by his wife, Harriett, children, Addam (Charlotte); Kristy Stevens (McKay), Jonathan (Anne), Jason, Spencer (Bonnie), Joshua (Cheryl), Jacob (Brenda), Benjamin (Lacie); 32 grandchildren; 26 and counting great-grandchildren; siblings: Linda (Rick) Perry, Myra (Scott) McGavin; cat: Fluffy (the most important person in the house). Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, LaVell Swapp, DeeNoma Matson.
It's an Ill Wind: He will finally find out (1) who shot JFK, (2) what happened to MH370, and (3) who did 9-11.
In our words: Dad was a man of his convictions. If he believed in something, he held firm to it and wasn't afraid to let everyone know exactly how he believed. Dad was not politically correct.
Dad was a man of prayer. As a kid, I remember that Dad always prayed. He admonished us to always pray. If we had a life problem or issue, Dad's answer was usually: "pray about it; the Lord will help you."
Dad was generous: He always paid his tithing. Not to a church or organization, but to individuals in need usually to us kids as we went out on our own. Dad and mom always supported me in prison.
Dad was always there to help. You could always count on him when you were in need. Always. When I was in trouble in prison, he went to battle for me. I will never forget it. He was always there for meI will never forget it. Everyone that knew him, knew that they could trust him to be there for them if they ever needed him.
Dad was a teacher in every sense of the word. He inspired us kids to learn. He always challenged us.
Dad was a conspiracy theorist aficionado. The moon landing was faked, it was a Hollywood production. JFK was killed by either the mob, the world bankers, the Soviets, Vice President Lyndon Johnson, the Bush family, or the CIA, and all from the "grassy noll." Barack Obama was not a United States citizen. UFOs, time travel, Bermuda Triangle; Area 51, bigfoot, chemtrails, and the hollow earth, were always subjects of conversation.
Dad had a number of life mottos: "Always pray." If you had a problem, or question: "pray about it." was usually his answer. "Always pay your tithing." Give 10 percent to the Lord, by giving it to someone in need and do it secretly. And, "Always do the right thing." no matter the consequences.
Here are some random memories: Summer vacations in the covered wagon that sat on the Great White. Yellow Stone. California. Family reunions, Lagoon, Topaz mountain, Hatch, Canyon lands, Silver City, the State Fair, Montezuma's treasure, Kanab, Swapp Park, Lamp Night, Taco Sunday, the Bee Tree; Lamp Lighter Pizza; food storage, the celebration of the holidays: Christmas, Halloween, the 4th of July, coloring Easter eggs. "Boy, are you eating unblessed food?" "All kids, all dishes, all of the time." "We love you, we know you're there, but we just can't take it right now." "You will have fun."
Dad was always there for us. I have hundreds of letters he wrote to me in prison to prove it.
Dad loved his family, his books, his music (Alexa, play Hank Williams), junk stores, garage sales, and he loved to paint and did I say he loved his books? But Family was first to Dad. He devoted his life to his family. He moved us to Fairview to get us kids out of the city, so we could have a good life in the country. He had more kids than just us 8 siblings. My kids consider him as their Dad. He was there for them. I know that many others feel the same about him.
Dad was a good dad and we will sorely miss him.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the Fairview City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Military Honors. Online condolences and Zoom live link at rasmussenmortuary.com