Ron Man 1933~2020 It is with sadness that the Mann family announces the passing of Ron Mann, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Ronald Mads Mann, son of Oscar William Mann and Ruby Helena Anderson, was born the last of 10 children in Provo, Utah May 14th, 1933. As a child, Ron turned to books and art to temporarily escape his depression-era world. The knowledge and skills he learned from both never left his incredible mind. Ron learned the value of hard work at a very young age and used that well-developed virtue to serve his family, neighbors, and country. Before finishing his college degree, Ron joined the Air Force with dreams of becoming a pilot. However, his poor eyesight combined with an incredible score on an aptitude test landed him in Air Force Intelligence instead, which allowed him the opportunity to serve overseas. After an honorable discharge, Ron returned to Brigham Young University where he completed his mechanical engineering degree.This led him to the Boeing Corporation where he served for many years in managerial positions and brought to life several projects vital to national defense and space exploration. During his time at Boeing, Ron was invited to be part of President Ronald Reagan's transition team, eventually being appointed Special Assistant to the President of the United States. Ron served in this capacity for a few years before returning to Boeing, only to be invited back to Washington, DC a couple years later as the Deputy Director of the Bicentennial Celebration of the United States Constitution. When his work was done, he again returned to Boeing where he continued his efforts to secure our national defenses. Ron retired in the spring of 1991 and settled on an orchard in Payette, Idaho where he worked the land for many years until retiring to Spring City, Utah 4 years ago. In truth, Ron never truly retired. His love of country, God, and his fellow man never allowed him to stay still for long. Wherever he lived, he always found ways to serve. Whether volunteering to speak to middle schoolers about George Washington, commissioning a skate park for a tiny town, footing the bill for someone's new roof, bringing Christmas to families in need, water dowsing for his neighbors, sharing his knowledge of farming with his community, teaching his children how to drywall, or bearing his love and deeply rooted testimony of Jesus Christ, Ron Mann was always happiest serving others. Ron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in the early morning hours of August 26, 2020. He is dearly loved and will be missed until we meet again. Ron is survived by Shelly, his beloved wife of 39 years, his children Rod (Suzanne), Yvonne, Heidi (David), Miki (Patti), Jason, Carrie (Jeff), Stephanie (Andy), and Nathaniel (Adrien), 25 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and his sister, Carol Stewart.